Canada's Leading Well Site Facilities Onshore Event Returns Virtually Next Month With A Methane Emissions Reduction Focus

With a core focus on maintaining profitability whilst reducing methane levels, Canadian Onshore Well Site Facilities Optimization & Methane Emissions Reduction Technology 2020 (December 9-10, Virtual conference) will demonstrate how to cost-effectively retrofit facilities with the new methane emission reduction and monitoring technologies to achieve close to zero emissions and reduce the environmental footprint. Gain clarity on the new tools for emission data and leak survey reporting in light of ever-evolving regulatory standards. Discover the strategies and technologies for powering remote and Off-Grid facilities. What are the cost-effective solutions to reducing fugitive emissions?

The only event this year dedicated to delivering insight and deep-dive case studies that will allow Canadian E&Ps to navigate a new regulatory environment and which covers the full cycle of well site facilities, from inception to execution.

And with deep-dive case studies into the latest technologies and automation, the Congress will also thoroughly investigate how to prioritize your automation spend. What are the latest breakthrough technologies for accurately measuring methane emissions? What results are operators seeing? We investigate in full the question of how to implement the right vent capture and emission measuring technologies.

Participating in this Virtual Event will deliver value on a number of levels:

Premium Content — E&P Case Studies & E&P-led Panel Sessions Being Presented Online Over 2 Days - Previous virtual event participants have told us that listening to our industry speakers has provided opportunities to benchmark with other E&Ps, helping them to understand future potential challenges and learn from successes and failures. You can watch all presentations live in real time, and pose questions to our speakers, plus access the recorded video sessions and presentation materials once the event is finished for your future reference.

Building Connections — The Virtual event serves to bring the Canadian Onshore Well Site Facilities community together at one time, in one place, to listen to engaging content and share ideas on future solutions and technologies. You can see which participants are online at any one time, instant message other participants or speakers and participate in pre-organized video chats with speakers or other participants on topics of high interest.

Audience Quality — Only senior level engineers with a high interest in the topic of this niche conference will be present, and unlike a free webinar, the engagement rate is much higher. No need to waste time - your participation will immediately connect you to the right people in the industry.

Exclusive discount for Daily Oil Bulletin Readers — register today, and make a saving of $100! Use code DOB100 when you register before November 13.

Website: http://www.facilities-methane-emissions-reduction-technology.com/

Registration: https://www.canadian-business-conferences.com/c802/canadian-onshore-well-site-facilities-optimization-and-methane-emissions-reduction-technology-2020/