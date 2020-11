Paramount Outlines Preliminary Plans For 2021

Paramount Resources Ltd. expects to finalize its 2021 capital budget and related guidance in the first quarter of 2021. Based on preliminary planning and current market conditions, the company anticipates 2021 capital spending, excluding land acquisitions and abandonment and reclamation activities, to range between $225 million and $275 million.

