Methane Emissions Reduction: Vital Insights For Oilpatch Operators

Methane emissions in Canada continue to decline but there remain significant opportunities for further reductions. The CERI Methane Emissions Management (MEM) course is targeted at executive and senior managers responsible for the natural gas portfolio.

Registrants will gain an in-depth understanding of the regulatory nuances, technical options and cost implications associated with emissions management. This course also details how methane emissions are linked to global warming and the various mitigation options available.

This one-day course is delivered by the Canadian Energy Research Institute, in partnership with JWN Energy and the Daily Oil Bulletin.

Module 1: Introduction

Methane and Climate Change

Natural Gas Supply Chain

Module 2: Sources of Emissions

Source Categories

Upstream Sources

Midstream Sources

Downstream Sources

Release Mechanisms

Module 3: Methane Regulations in Canada

Federal

Alberta

British Columbia

Saskatchewan

Module 4: Emissions Mitigation Technologies

By Release Mechanism

By Source Category

Abatement Costs

Module 5: Case Study

Sources and Mitigations

Upstream Sector Emissions

Project Scenarios

Abatement Costs

Total Costs

Module 6: Technology and Service Vendors

About the Canadian Energy Research Institute (CERI)

Established in 1975, CERI is a registered charitable organization that provides decision makers in government, industry, and other stakeholders with analyses of economic and environmental issues in the energy production, transportation, and consumption sectors. In addition to its research offerings, CERI partners with other organizations to deliver energy training content.