Methane Emissions Reduction: Vital Insights For Oilpatch Operators
Methane emissions in Canada continue to decline but there remain significant opportunities for further reductions. The CERI Methane Emissions Management (MEM) course is targeted at executive and senior managers responsible for the natural gas portfolio.
Registrants will gain an in-depth understanding of the regulatory nuances, technical options and cost implications associated with emissions management. This course also details how methane emissions are linked to global warming and the various mitigation options available.
This one-day course is delivered by the Canadian Energy Research Institute, in partnership with JWN Energy and the Daily Oil Bulletin.
Module 1: Introduction
- Methane and Climate Change
- Natural Gas Supply Chain
Module 2: Sources of Emissions
- Source Categories
- Upstream Sources
- Midstream Sources
- Downstream Sources
- Release Mechanisms
Module 3: Methane Regulations in Canada
- Federal
- Alberta
- British Columbia
- Saskatchewan
Module 4: Emissions Mitigation Technologies
- By Release Mechanism
- By Source Category
- Abatement Costs
Module 5: Case Study
- Sources and Mitigations
- Upstream Sector Emissions
- Project Scenarios
- Abatement Costs
- Total Costs
Module 6: Technology and Service Vendors
About the Canadian Energy Research Institute (CERI)
Established in 1975, CERI is a registered charitable organization that provides decision makers in government, industry, and other stakeholders with analyses of economic and environmental issues in the energy production, transportation, and consumption sectors. In addition to its research offerings, CERI partners with other organizations to deliver energy training content.
