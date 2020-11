Trans Mountain’s Coldwater Aquifer Report Complete Enough For Detailed Route Hearing, Says CER

The Canada Energy Regulator (CER) has unanimously determined that a Trans Mountain Pipeline ULC report on a condition of its expansion approval related to an aquifer underlying the Coldwater Indian Reserve No. 1 is complete enough to proceed to a detailed route hearing.

Already a member? Already a member? Log in

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more