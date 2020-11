KAPS Construction To Begin In 2021, Says Keyera

Keyera Corp. says it expects to invest between $400 million and $450 million in growth capital projects in 2021 with the majority focused on KAPS (Key Access Pipeline System) which it had deferred for a year in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

