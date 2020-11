Federal Government Seeking Applications For NL Regional Assessment Follow-Up Program Advisory Committee

The federal government is proceeding with the development and implementation of a follow-up program for the Regional Assessment of Offshore Oil and Gas Exploratory Drilling East of Newfoundland and Labrador, which will track and report on the progress of commitments outlined in the ministerial response to the regional assessment committee's report.

Already a member? Already a member? Log in

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more