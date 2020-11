Energy Sector Well-Being Matters To RMs In Alberta: Kenney

During his speech to the Rural Municipalities of Alberta (RMA) 2020 Fall Convention on Wednesday, Premier Jason Kenney acknowledged “there has been friction” between the province and RMA with regards to the linear tax assessment model review, but nonetheless this review has been essential for all stakeholders concerned.

Already a member? Already a member? Log in

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more