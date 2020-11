Canadian Spirit Resources Revises Terms Of Private Placement

Canadian Spirit Resources Inc. has revised the terms of its previously announced non-brokered private placement offering of units to up to $1.6 million by amending the terms of the units such that each unit will now consist of one common share in the capital of the company and one common share purchase warrant.

