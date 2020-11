Royal Helium Announces Financing For Sask. Helium Well Drilling Program

Royal Helium Ltd. has entered into an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters to fund exploration drilling for helium on the company's lands in southern Saskatchewan and for general corporate purposes.

