SWR Offers A New Wave In Hydrogen Production

Standing Wave Reformers Inc. (SWR) takes proven wave-rotor technology and adapts it to a new application — methane pyrolysis to generate clean hydrogen. Basically, shockwave dynamics create temperatures high enough to crack the methane molecule into hydrogen and carbon black, with no need for catalysts.

