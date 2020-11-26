Government Of Canada's Methane Reduction Fund — CSUR  Special Event, Nov 30

Summary

The Canadian Society for Unconventional Resources (CSUR) is hosting a webinar with Natural Resources Canada (NRCan) to support our members to better understand the federal Emissions Reduction Fund (ERF). The ERF is $675 million program designed to help onshore oil and gas companies invest in green solutions to continue their progress toward reducing methane emissions while facing the current economic crisis and COVID-19 pandemic. More information on the program can be found here and we encourage you to review the program's frequently asked questions (pdf) before the webinar.

The joint CSUR and NRCan webinar discussion will be held on Monday, November 30, 2020 at 11 am (MST)

We encourage you to send any questions that you may in advance of the session to us and we will share with NRCan prior to the webinar discussion.

PRESENTER: Amin Asadollahi, Program Manager, Emissions Reduction Fund - Low Carbon Energy Sector - Natural Resources Canada

Location: Zoom Webinar

Date/Time Information: Monday, November 30, 2020 (from 11:00 to 11:45am MST)

