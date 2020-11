Injunction Sought To Stop Shutdown Of Enbridge Line 5

Enbridge Inc. says it has gone to court seeking an injunction to stop the state of Michigan from taking any steps to prevent the operation of Line 5 by terminating the easement that allows the company to operate its pipelines below the Straits of Mackinac.

