Imperial Says 200 Jobs ‘Impacted’ As Part Of Workforce Reduction

As part of previously announced plans to reduce expenditures, Imperial Oil Limited completed an assessment of the company’s workforce requirements. As a result, Imperial has identified approximately 200 jobs that will be impacted.

