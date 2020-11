BioRefinex Bridges Energy And Agriculture Industries

Using high heat, high pressure and water to turn agriculture and food processing waste into renewable natural gas and organic fertilizer, BioRefinex will soon demonstrate the full scope of its thermal hydrolysis technology for the first time in Alberta and in the world.

