Lithium Start-up Maps $1.1 Billion Petrolithium Extraction Plan

A preliminary economic assessment of E3 Metals Corp.’s planned 20,000 tonnes per year lithium hydroxide monohydrate project in central Alberta estimates the $602 million (all figures U.S.) facility could offer a pre-tax internal rate of return of 32 per cent over the life of the 20-year project.

Already a member? Already a member? Log in

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more