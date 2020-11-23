Search
M&A
Oilfield Services

Consolidations, Capital Spending: Top Q3 Themes For OFS

During the Petroleum Services Association of Canada’s (PSAC) ’s 2021 Canadian OFS activity forecast event, John Gibson, oil and gas services analyst for BMO Nesbitt Burns, said consolidation in the Canadian market has largely already occurred, and better-positioned OFS firms would prefer to let attrition run its course rather than consolidating competitors in an oversupplied market.

Continue Reading.
Start a Free Trial

Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence.

Start a free trial Start your free trial

Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits:

  • 3X Daily News Briefs
  • Oilsands Data
  • Interactive Data Dashboards
  • Infographics
  • And more

Your company may have purchased an enterprise-wide subscription for the Daily Oil Bulletin.