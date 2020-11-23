2020 BC Government Update
Join us to hear representatives from both the BC Ministry of Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources and the BC Oil and Gas Commission.
This webinar will have 3 sessions with different topics assigned each day as followed:
BC Virtual Day #1: November 25, 2020
BC Virtual Day #2: December 08, 2020
BC Virtual Day #3: January 12, 2020 (Registration Not Open Yet!)
Webinar supported by the Province of British Columbia!
Location: Zoom Webinar **PRE-REGISTRATION IS MANDATORY**
For more Information and Registration visit https://www.csur.com/events (Early Registration exclusive for members.)
