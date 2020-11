Solvent Injection To Begin Next Month At Imperial’s Cold Lake Mahkeses LASER Project

Imperial Oil Limited is selectively investing in its flagship Cold Lake in situ asset to maintain strong cash flow generation and reduce greenhouse gas intensity over the long-term, a senior executive said Thursday.

Already a member? Already a member? Log in

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more