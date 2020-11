Imperial’s Kearl In Optimization Phase After Early Challenges

The performance of Imperial Oil Limited’s Kearl in situ oilsands asset this year has been “nothing short of outstanding” with supplemental crushers delivering significant value, says the head of upstream operations.

Already a member? Already a member? Log in

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more