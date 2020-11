Secure Sees Lower Revenue For Q3 2020; Company Expects $15 Million Capex For 2021

Secure Energy Services Inc. anticipates a modest increase in drilling and completion activity in Q4 of 2020 and into 2021 as customers add production to offset natural declines and maintain flat production levels to hold cash flow levels, satisfy reserve-based lending commitments, and take advantage of hedge contracts.

Already a member? Already a member? Log in

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more