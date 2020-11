Province Commits To New Programs That Support Industry, Green Tech, And Create Jobs

The Alberta government will use up to $280 million from the Technology Innovation and Emissions Reduction (TIER) system and the federal Low Carbon Economy Leadership Fund (LCELF) to fund three Emissions Reduction Alberta (ERA) programs to support around 5,000 jobs and cut the equivalent of about four million cars in emissions.

