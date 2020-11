CER Issues Order To Trans Mountain On Fatality

The Canada Energy Regulator (CER) has issued an inspection officer order to Trans Mountain regarding the use of trench boxes and contractor oversight in relation to an Oct. 27, 2020 worker fatality at a worksite near Edmonton.

Already a member? Already a member? Log in

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more