Bonterra Receives Approval For EDC And BDC Programs

Bonterra Energy Corp. has received approval from its syndicate of lenders for the Export Development Canada (EDC) and Business Development Bank of Canada (BDC) programs and to extend the revolving period applicable to its credit facility to Nov. 13, 2020 from Oct. 30.

