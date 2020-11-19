YWE Recognizes 10 Young Women Who Are Transforming Alberta’s Energy Industry

Young Women in Energy (YWE) announced this week the 10 winners of its seventh annual YWE Awards program.

Since 2014, YWE’s Awards Program has shone a spotlight on more than 60 women’s contributions to and accomplishments in Alberta’s energy industry.

This year’s winners were selected based on their commitment to challenging the status quo through new and innovative initiatives, leadership (with or without the title), performance, and their impact in the greater industry and community.

“Now, more than ever, we need innovative and driven people at the forefront of Alberta’s recovery,” said Katie Smith, executive director, Young Women in Energy. “Women are leading our province’s energy industry to be cleaner, more sustainable, and more equitable for all, and we can’t wait to recognize them.”

The 2020 YWE award winners are (alphabetical by first name):

Ana Villarreal-Escudero , Mechanical Design Engineer, Canada Gas Projects, TC Energy

, Mechanical Design Engineer, Canada Gas Projects, Candice Paton , Executive Director, Clean Technology, Alberta Innovates

, Executive Director, Clean Technology, Cheryl Johnson , Manager, Sustainability and Policy, TC Energy

, Manager, Sustainability and Policy, Kirsten Baker , Director, Digital Operations, PWC

, Director, Digital Operations, Megan Marshall , Senior Community Programs Advisor, Cenovus Energy Inc.

, Senior Community Programs Advisor, Nagwan Al-Guneid , Communications Lead, Energy Futures Lab

, Communications Lead, Nicole Wiedman , Indigenous Relations Manager, MEG Energy

, Indigenous Relations Manager, Robyn Seetal , Principal Consultant, IkTaar Sustainability

, Principal Consultant, Sarah Waseem , Real Estate Services Manager, Shell Canada Ltd.

, Real Estate Services Manager, Vanessa Goodman, Manager, External Relations, North West Redwater Partnership

YWE said the 2020 applicant pool was especially inspiring as these women are continuing to lead amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. A robust review process involving both a peer review and scoring by the 2020 YWE Awards Executive Selection Committee was carried out.

The 2020 YWE Award Winners will be honoured at a virtual reception in January 2021.