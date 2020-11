Enbridge Gas In $5.2-Million Hydrogen Blending Pilot Project

Enbridge Gas Inc. and Cummins Inc., with the support of Sustainable Development Technology Canada (STDC), are undertaking a $5.2 million project to pilot the blending of renewable hydrogen produced at the Markham, Ontario-located power-to-gas facility, into a portion of the existing natural gas network serving about 3,600 customers in Markham in 2021.

Already a member? Already a member? Log in

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more