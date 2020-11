Crude-By-Rail Volumes Inching Up But Not Expected To Surge Going Forward

Despite an expected eventual uptick in U.S. Gulf Coast demand for Canadian heavy oil, record western Canadian crude-by-rail volumes attained in February are unlikely to be matched again as COVID-19 demand destruction continues to weigh and pipeline egress solutions slowly inch forward.

