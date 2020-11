Alberta Innovates Expands Partnership With NSERC

Alberta Innovates and the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada (NSERC) are expanding their partnership to create more opportunities for small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) to access Alberta’s world-class research institutions in order to develop and commercialize new technology innovations.

Already a member? Already a member? Log in

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more