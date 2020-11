TC Energy Inks Formal Agreement With Natural Law Energy For Indigenous Equity

Following a MOU announced in September, TC Energy Corporation and Natural Law Energy (NLE) have signed a definitive agreement which allows NLE to make an equity investment of up to $1 billion in the Keystone XL pipeline project.

Already a member? Already a member? Log in

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more