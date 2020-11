Sempra Makes FID For Energía Costa Azul LNG Export Project

Sempra Energy’s subsidiary ECA Liquefaction (ECA LNG), a joint venture between Sempra LNG and Infraestructura Energética Nova, S.A.B. de C.V. (IEnova), has reached a final investment decision (FID) for the development, construction and operation of the ECA LNG Phase 1 natural gas liquefaction-export project in Baja California, Mexico.

Already a member? Already a member? Log in

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more