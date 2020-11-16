Well Performance In Transient Flow — RTA & Monte Carlo Risk Analysis — CSUR Technical Webinar — Nov. 19

Summary

With transient reservoir flow comes uncertainty. Anyone who's attempted to history match their well history with a reservoir model knows there are many possible reservoir descriptions and combinations of permeability, fracture size, etc that can produce beautiful history matches, but provide very different forecasts. How to we bracket this range of uncertainty, while honoring the historical well performance? RTA & Monte Carlo Risk Analysis. Join us to see one solution to tackle this challenge of wells in transient flow.

PRESENTER: Yohana Vivas, Technical Advisor - IHS Markit.

Location: Zoom Webinar

Date/Time Information: Thursday, November 19, 2020 (from 10:00 to 11:00am MDT)

