GeoVerra Makes Significant Investment In New Equipment

GeoVerra announces it took possession at the beginning of November of over 100 pieces of new Trimble equipment from Cansel, one of the company’s surveying equipment providers.

The purchase, which was the biggest equipment order Cansel received in 2020, is indicative of GeoVerra’s competitive position in the market, it said.

Despite the economic downturn and global pandemic, GeoVerra said it knew that updating its equipment and retiring old units was necessary.

“This was a significant investment,” said John Nielsen, chief executive officer at GeoVerra, “but it demonstrates the commitment we’ve made to our clients. We are a service provider, and the service we provide to our clients relies heavily on the equipment we use. Updating our equipment, while it’s not inexpensive, is a no-brainer. We’re committed to exceeding expectations through our partnership promise, which means doing what’s best for our clients.”

One piece of equipment that GeoVerra purchased is the Trimble R12i, which delivers “unmatched GNSS performance, speed, and accuracy to boost productivity and efficiencies,” the company noted.

“With improved performance in challenging GNSS conditions and robust IMU-based tilt compensation, GeoVerra can work faster than ever before while still providing quality, reliable data,” the company said.

GeoVerra’s chief operating officer, Mitch Ettinger, added: “In addition to our existing fleet, this new technology allows us to deliver results through efficient and effective operations. With the launch of GeoVerra at the end of June, we’re committed more than ever to increase efficiency, which means we need reliable equipment to get the job done on time and on budget for clients. The partnership we have with two major players like Cansel and Trimble allows us to do just that.”