Inter Pipeline’s Heartland Petrochemical Complex Still On Track For 2022 In-service Date

While managing COVID during construction at Inter Pipeline Ltd.’s Heartland Petrochemical Complex has had an impact, the project remained on track in the third quarter of 2020, within the $4 billion revised budget and an expected in-service date of early 2022.

