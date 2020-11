Guidance Season Kicks Off - Latest Updates To Capital Spending, Drilling And Production Forecasts For 2021

Guidance season officially kicked off last week with several producers announcing 2021 budgets, as well as a stated focus next year on free cash flow generation.

Already a member? Already a member? Log in

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more