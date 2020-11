Crew’s Production Down Year-Over-Year, But Still Exceeds Guidance For First Nine Months

Crew Energy Inc. production for the first nine months of this year exceeded the guidance, due to gathering-system improvements in the firm’s ultra-condensate rich (UCR) area and better-than-expected well performance from both the 3-32 pad and from two new Lloydminster heavy-oil wells drilled during the first quarter.

Already a member? Already a member? Log in

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more