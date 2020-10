Global Oil Demand Slow To Take Off As Sectors Like Aviation Still Reel From COVID: Rystad

Never in his lifetime has Bjørnar Tonhaugen, partner and head of oil market research at Rystad Energy AS, seen oil demand drop as significantly as it has in 2020.

Already a member? Already a member? Log in

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more