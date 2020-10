Have An Edge: Validere Helps Take The Guesswork Out Of Tracking Marketing Opportunities

Crude oil and condensate are highly variable, and useful information around factors such as price, transportation and quality equalization are not easily attainable, making it difficult for producers to determine where best to deliver their bbls. Validere has produced a solution with Edge.

