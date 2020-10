Corporate Guidance Monthly Report - September 2020

The active rate for Western Canada’s drilling rig fleet climbed during September from an average 10 per cent to 14 per cent, and remained at the latter activity level for the final two weeks of the month. In the first full week of October, the active rate has ticked up even more, and stood at 16 per cent on Oct. 6, according to Rig Locator.

