Ottawa Unveils Plan To Deal With Plastic Products

The federal government today announced it is proposing to ban six single-use plastic items where there is evidence that they are found in the environment, are often not recycled, and have readily available alternatives.

Already a member? Already a member? Log in

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more