Federal Government Launches Canadian Centre For Energy Information Website

Statistics Canada has launched the Canadian Centre for Energy Information’s (CCEI) website, which will provide a modernized, independent, energy information system by giving Canadians access to timely data on the use of energy in order to inform our transition to a low-carbon energy future, the government announced on Wednesday.

