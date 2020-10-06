Real-Life Insights Into Oil And Gas Jobs

“Not Your Grandpa’s Energy Industry” is a new podcast that dives into a day in the life of workers in the Canadian energy industry. Launched by the PetroLMI Division of Energy Safety Canada and funded by the Government of Canada’s Sectoral Initiatives Program, the goal of the initial 10 episodes is to provide real-life insights for job seekers and those who are new to the oil and gas industry in Canada. The content focuses on the personal experiences of each guest.

“Every episode features a different person in interesting, unique and different jobs,” says Carol Howes, podcast host and Vice President, PetroLMI. “The guests share their own personal journey, what they like about their job, what surprised them about the industry, what skills they use most and what a typical day looks like.”

The podcast covers a range of energy-related jobs including what it’s like to be an environmental scientist with the Trans Mountain pipeline to the president of the largest First Nation employer with the Cold Lake First Nation.

“It takes the listener beyond conventional oil and gas,” says Howes. “These podcasts focus on what’s changing, what’s coming and why it’s no longer your grandpa’s energy industry.”

Visit the News page at CareersinOilandGas.com for video highlights of the podcast and to listen to entire episodes. You can also subscribe to “Not Your Grandpa’s Energy Industry” wherever you enjoy your podcasts.

A Day in the Life

The podcast supplements a collection of written profiles by PetroLMI called “A Day in the Life”. The series of more than 35 job profiles describes a myriad of roles in the energy industry. For example, Serge took a labourer job in oil and gas in 1996 and has built a career working his way up in the seismic and geophysical fields.



Although Serge has never been formally trained in geophysics, he has learned much in the 24 years he’s worked in the field, from how to collect seismic data to how to manage people.

After a few years in an administrative role for an oil and gas company, Arianne returned to school to complete a diploma in environmental technology and is now an environmental technician splitting her time between the office and the field.



Arianne wanted something that was outdoors, technically challenging and included some travel – an environmental technician fit the bill.

From a young woman who decided to break free of life in a cubicle and pursue a career as a heavy equipment technician in Fort McMurray (and says it’s the best decision she ever made) to a professional engineer who is excited to be working with blast-proof technology (which happened to be the topic of her master’s thesis), readers can learn about what a day in the life of these unique jobs looks like and what training is required.

To also check out the Day in the Life profiles visit the News section on CareersinOilandGas.com.