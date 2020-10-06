Digital Transformation Efforts In Canada’s Oilpatch The Focus Of New Report: Download Now!

The current global crisis has lain down the gauntlet for Canadian oil & gas. A window of opportunity is open for the industry to strengthen balance sheets and prepare their organizations for future demand growth. For the oil patch, that means focusing on operations excellence and becoming more resilient against future disruptions.

A new report — undertaken by the IT Media Group (ITMG), with sponsorship from Salesforce Canada — aims to help IT executives, by providing use cases, examples, and advice from industry leaders who are reaping significant benefits from their digital transformation efforts.

The goal is to assist organizations in acting on the digital imperative for Canadian oil & gas.

Click here to download report.

It is a comprehensive update to the December 2018 strategic insights report, Digital's Role in Reshaping Canadian Oil and Gas. In this new report, it is substantiated that there have been significant changes in attitudes towards digital technologies, and the pace of adoption has increased dramatically.

This report contributes to ITMG’s mission of supporting and adding value to the IT executive community in Canada. It is ITMG’s goal to provide a wide range of opportunities for direct engagement between IT vendors and industry executives, enabling them to share knowledge and opinions, provide thought leadership, build relationships, and engage in a dialogue of benefit to both parties.

