Alberta Releases ‘Vision And Strategy’ For Natural Gas

The Alberta government this afternoon released its Natural Gas Vision and Strategy, which outlines the actions Alberta’s government will take to grow the sector and seize emerging opportunities for clean hydrogen, petrochemical manufacturing, LNG and plastics recycling.

