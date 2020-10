More Proactive Approach Positioning Keystone XL To Advance, Says TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation, which completed the international border crossing for Keystone XL earlier this year, believes that a new approach it has taken to the project aligns with the future expectations of either a United States Democratic or a Republican administration, analysts heard Thursday.

Already a member? Already a member? Log in

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more