Secure Energy Bid For Access To Westspur Pipeline Subject Of CER Hearing

The Canada Energy Regulator (CER) is holding a public hearing into an application from Secure Energy Services Inc. for orders to allow it to receive crude oil from, and deliver crude oil to, the Westspur pipeline owned by Kingston Midstream Westspur Limited.

Already a member? Already a member? Log in

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more