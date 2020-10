Record RIPET exports, says AltaGas

AltaGas Ltd. reported this morning that the Ridley Island Propane Export Terminal (RIPET) exported a record 42,736 bbls/d of Canadian propane to Asia during the quarter underpinned by ongoing growth in throughput volumes in northeastern B.C.

