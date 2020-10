Deep Basin-Focused Peyto Expects Stronger Natural Gas Fundamentals Will Lead To An Uptick In Activity, Returns

Pure-play Deep Basin E&P Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.’s president and CEO Darren Gee says current market conditions and outlook for natural gas will see the company increase activity and spending in the play in the coming months.

Already a member? Already a member? Log in

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more