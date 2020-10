Cenovus Management Talks Hedging, Monetization And HSE Advantages Of Husky Deal

The transaction to combine Cenovus Energy Inc. and Husky Energy Inc. and create a new integrated Canadian oil and natural gas company will, in part, provide more options to take molecules to market and optimize their value, says Jon McKenzie, executive vice-president and chief financial officer at Cenovus.

Already a member? Already a member? Log in

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more