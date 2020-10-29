Case Study - A Modern Permian RTA Workflow – CSUR Technical Webinar – Nov. 3

Summary

Wells that produce high water cuts offer a particularly daunting challenge when applying RTA (Rate Transient Analysis). Often times the saturations obtained from internal sources simply does not match what is being seen in the raw production data. This webinar will introduce an augmented 2-part single well workflow that utilizes both the Multiphase Flowing Material Balance and Scenario functionality of Harmony Enterprise to converge on a Numerical model history match. Once all individual well models are matched a workflow is presented to get to migrate multiple single well analyses into a single multiwell analysis in a systematic fashion.

PRESENTER: James Ewert, Associate Director, Technical Advisor - IHS Markit.

Location: Zoom Webinar

Date/Time Information: Tuesday, November 03, 2020 (from 10:00 to 11:00am MDT)

For more Information and Registration visit CSUR Website