Retraining Important As Energy Sector Workers Deal With Uncertainties In Alberta: Minister

The Alberta government will soon be making announcements involving various provincial ministries on opportunities to “reskill and retrain” oil and gas workers who may be looking for career alternatives, says Doug Schweitzer, minister of Jobs, Economy and Innovation.

Already a member? Already a member? Log in

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more